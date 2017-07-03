Vettel escapes serious punishment for Hamilton clash - FULL VERDICT

Sebastian Vettel will not face any further punishment for his part in the controversial coming together with Lewis Hamilton under safety car conditions during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.The FIA met to discuss whether the incident – which saw Vettel intentionally clash wheels with Hamilton as they drove behind the safety car – warranted a greater sanction that the stop/go penalty and penalty points enforced during the race.It has since determined that 'sincere apologies' from Vettel aligned with his commitment to 'educational activities' in motorsport over the next 12 months means the matter should be closed.Vettel was present at the meeting along with his Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, with the incident reviewed by a panel of FIA Deputy President for Sport Graham Stoker, FIA General Secretary for Sport Peter Bayer, FIA Formula One World Championship Race Director Charlie Whiting and FIA Formula One World Championship Deputy Race Director and FIA Safety Director Laurent Mekies.“During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, stewards officiating at the event issued a 10-second stop-and-go penalty to Sebastian Vettel, the most severe penalty immediately applicable before displaying a black flag notice to the driver. Sebastian Vettel also had three penalty points applied to his FIA Superlicence, taking his current total to nine.“However, while respecting the Stewards' decision, the FIA remained deeply concerned by the wider implications of the incident, firstly through the impact such behaviour may have on fans and young competitors worldwide and secondly due to the damage such behaviour may cause to the FIA's image and reputation of the sport.“Following detailed discussion and further examination of video and data evidence related to the incident, Sebastian Vettel admitted full responsibility.“Sebastian Vettel extended his sincere apologies to the FIA and the wider motor sport family. He additionally committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events, including in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the FIA Formula 3 European Championship, at an FIA Formula 4 Championship to be defined and at the FIA Stewards' seminar. Due to this incident, President Jean Todt instructed that no road safety activities should be endorsed by Sebastian Vettel until the end of this year.“The FIA notes this commitment, the personal apology made by Sebastian Vettel and his pledge to make that apology public. The FIA also notes that Scuderia Ferrari is aligned with the values and objectives of the FIA.“In light of these developments, FIA President Jean Todt decided that on this occasion the matter should be closed.“Nevertheless, in noting the severity of the offence and its potential negative consequences, FIA President Todt made it clear that should there be any repetition of such behaviour, the matter would immediately be referred to the FIA International Tribunal for further investigation.”The review came about following the widespread criticism Vettel received for the incident, which was sparked when the Ferrari driver hit the back of Hamilton's Mercedes on the exit of Turn 15 at the Baku City Circuit after being caught out by the Briton slowing from 80kph to 53kph ahead of a restart.Pulling alongside, Vettel remonstrated by clashing wheels with Hamilton, before blaming the Briton for what he felt was a more significant incident.Though punished at the time, the FIA faced pressure to review it again to determine whether it warranted further sanction.It is the second such review Vettel has undergone in less than 9 months after he was rebuked for an expletive-laden tirade at FIA Race Director Whiting in the wake of a dramatic final lap in the Mexican Grand Prix. On that occasion he also escaped punishment after apologising directly to Whiting.