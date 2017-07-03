F1 »

Jean Todt discusses Vettel penalty decision

3 July 2017
"They are heroes and role models and to millions of fans worldwide and must conduct themselves accordingly...”
After accepting Sebastian Vettel's 'sincere apology' following a review of his controversial coming together with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, FIA President Jean Todt has intimated that F1 drivers should 'be the heroes and role models' their status brings them.

Vettel will not face further punishment for his unprecedented clash with Hamilton under the safety car during a fraught Baku race after the FIA reviewed the incident again following widespread criticism his stop/go penalty didn't go far enough.

Though a potentially surprising outcome for some given Vettel was under 'notice' following his expletive-laden tirade against FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting during last year's Mexican Grand Prix, the ruling reveals the Ferrari driver will have to be committed to supporting FIA events over the next 12 months, as predicted by Crash.net last week.

Commenting on the decision, though Todt shies away from discussing Vettel directly, he does say top sportspeople need to act with the gravitas that their status brings.

“Top level sport is an intense environment in which tempers can flare. However, it is the role of top sportsmen to deal with that pressure calmly and to conduct themselves in a manner that not only respects the regulations of the sport but which befits the elevated status they enjoy.

“Sportsmen must be cognisant of the impact their behaviour can have on those who look up to them. They are heroes and role models and to millions of fans worldwide and must conduct themselves accordingly.”

It is not the first time the FIA has used 'promotion' in lieu of punishment after Michael Schumacher was tasked with attending various FIA promotions as a punishment for his title-deciding clash with Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.

