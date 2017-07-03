‘I overreacted’– Vettel apologises, admits Hamilton had 'no bad intentions'

Sebastian Vettel says he realises he 'hasn't set a good example� following his coming together with Lewis Hamilton under safety car conditions during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.With the FIA's decision not to impose more penalties on Vettel following a review of the Baku incident, the Ferrari driver took to his own website to release a short statement expressing his contrition.“Concerning the incidents of Baku I'd like to explain myself: During the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car. With hindsight, I don't believe he had any bad intentions.“In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realize that I was not setting a good example.“I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation.“Therefore, I would like to apologise to the FIA. I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today's meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the Stewards in Baku.I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations.The Ferrari driver pulled alongside Hamilton and clashed wheels with the Mercedes driver as they toured behind the safety car on lap 19 of the Baku race, a reaction to Vettel being angry at what he felt was the Mercedes driver 'brake testing;� him moments earlier ahead of a restart.Receiving a stop/go penalty in the race, though Vettel was adamant the first collision was the more significant of the two, the FIA chose to review it to determine whether further punishment should be handed down following widespread criticism.It is the second time in 9 months Vettel has escaped largely unpunished following a post-race review following a tirade against FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting following the 2016 Mexican Grand Prix.