Pirelli confirms driver tyre picks for British GP

4 July 2017
Mercedes and Ferrari go in different directions with their British Grand Prix tyre selections, as announced by Pirelli on Tuesday.
Mercedes and Ferrari have opted for different directions with their Formula 1 tyre choices for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with Pirelli confirming the entire grid's selection on Tuesday.

Pirelli will make the super-soft, soft and medium tyres available to teams for the race at Silverstone, opting against using the hard compound given the more conservative nature of its rubber this year.

As at every race, drivers are free to make their own tyre selections, with the picks for Silverstone seeing Mercedes take a more conservative route than most of the grid.

Championship contender Lewis Hamilton will have six sets of soft tyres available, balancing out with another six super-softs, while team-mate Valtteri Bottas has opted for an additional set of mediums.

Ferrari, by comparison, will take just one set of mediums and three sets of softs to Silverstone for Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, the pair having nine sets of super-softs at their disposal.

The most aggressive selection for Silverstone belongs to McLaren, with Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne both having 10 sets of super-softs to use.



