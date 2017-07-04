Kubica rates F1 comeback chances at '80-90 per cent'

Robert Kubica rates his chances of making a racing return to Formula 1 at "80 or 90 per cent" after enjoying a successful test with Renault last month.Kubica raced in F1 from 2006 to the end of 2010 before suffering severe injuries to his right arm and hand that appeared to end his single-seater career.After a stint in rallying, the one-time grand prix winner made a return to circuit racing last year before embarking in tests in a number of different series, including GP3 and Formula E.Kubica took part in a private F1 test with Renault at Valencia last month, driving its 2012 car, and turned in an impressive display through a long day of running.The test led to speculation that Kubica could be set to take part in FP1 at Monza in September - something the team has denied - but the Pole made another appearance in an F1 car at Goodwood last weekend.Speaking to, Kubica said that the test helped prove to himself that he is still capable of racing in F1 and that the door remains open."My first target was to see if I could be capable of doing it. So this is more or less done," Kubica said."Second, let's say, realistically talking, is raising the game slowly and step by step. F1 is a tough competition and I have been away from racing a long time. I think most of the question marks I had are gone, and I'm very comfortable with it."Actually it was a huge relief for me because this test would have been a case of, 'Yes, I can do this' or 'No, I have to close the door on F1 forever'."Valencia showed, in fact, that it's not really as difficult as I thought. It's more possible than I ever thought. It's a good feeling and I'm happy that I have this day done."Kubica admitted that he only had slim hopes of ever returning to F1 prior to the test, but now rates his chances quite highly."If you asked me how much I was realistically thinking that coming back to F1 was possible, I would have put myself up to 10 or maximum 20 per cent chance," Kubica said."Because the clock is running - not just the classification, but also getting older. F1 is going so fast that some people forget - not everyone, but some.“Because I'm very realistic, and I'm keeping my feet on the ground, I'd [now] put it at 80 or 90 per cent.”However, Kubica is adamant that he will require more testing before he is to make a return to F1, with a second test reportedly being planned by Renault in the near future."I cannot step straight into racing F1. I won't do it," Kubica said. "It'd be crazy. If someone called me and asked me to race next week, I wouldn't do it. It's not because I don't feel I'm capable of doing it; I just feel that I cannot rush."It would be a difficult call to say no, of course, but after the accident I worked a lot on my mental comfort, my mental zone, and these months have been the happiest months of my past six years."So I will like to let them go as long as possible, and jumping in too early would bring high risk that things could go wrong."