Mercedes warns it is hitting ‘sweet spot’ more regularly now

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has sent an warning signal to rivals Ferrari by declaring the team is beginning to hit the 'sweet spot' more regularly as it continues to understand the tyres.Though Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have won four of the eight F1 races this season it has struggled for consistency relative to rivals Ferrari, specifically when it comes to getting the most from the Pirelli tyres.However, Wolff suggests strong showings in both Canada and Azerbaijan by Mercedes – particularly in qualifying – are indicative that the team is getting a better grasp of the W08 package heading into the crucial second-half of the season.“We have made a step since Monaco in understanding what it takes to make our car perform,” he said. “The sweet spot is still difficult to find - but we are starting to do so more regularly.“Clearly, we are not the only team who took time to understand the combination of the new regulations and tyres - but we are making progress, step by step. And we must continue to do so in the next two weekends to maximise our points score.With all eyes on Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix following the outcome of the FIA's review into their collision in Baku, Wolff is confident Mercedes will be the team to beat.“Happily, it has been positive ground for Mercedes over the last three years. But we cannot rely on our historic success rate in Spielberg because the regulations are brand new.“We start again from the ground up on Friday morning and will aim to come out of the blocks well in FP1. In a season as close as this, we have to if we are going to be on the top step at the end of the year.”