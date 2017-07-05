F1 »

Austrian GP: Mercedes warns it is hitting ‘sweet spot’ more regularly now

5 July 2017
Ferrari leads the standings but Mercedes has shown stronger form in the last two races...
Mercedes warns it is hitting ‘sweet spot’ more regularly now
Austrian GP: Mercedes warns it is hitting ‘sweet spot’ more regularly now
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has sent an warning signal to rivals Ferrari by declaring the team is beginning to hit the 'sweet spot' more regularly as it continues to understand the tyres.

Though Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have won four of the eight F1 races this season it has struggled for consistency relative to rivals Ferrari, specifically when it comes to getting the most from the Pirelli tyres.

However, Wolff suggests strong showings in both Canada and Azerbaijan by Mercedes – particularly in qualifying – are indicative that the team is getting a better grasp of the W08 package heading into the crucial second-half of the season.

Austrian Grand Prix – 5 BIG talking points

“We have made a step since Monaco in understanding what it takes to make our car perform,” he said. “The sweet spot is still difficult to find - but we are starting to do so more regularly.

“Clearly, we are not the only team who took time to understand the combination of the new regulations and tyres - but we are making progress, step by step. And we must continue to do so in the next two weekends to maximise our points score.

With all eyes on Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix following the outcome of the FIA's review into their collision in Baku, Wolff is confident Mercedes will be the team to beat.

'I overreacted…' – Vettel comes clean with a public apology following FIA ruling

“Happily, it has been positive ground for Mercedes over the last three years. But we cannot rely on our historic success rate in Spielberg because the regulations are brand new.

“We start again from the ground up on Friday morning and will aim to come out of the blocks well in FP1. In a season as close as this, we have to if we are going to be on the top step at the end of the year.”

Tagged as: FIA , Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Monaco , Pirelli , Valtteri Bottas , Austrian Grand Prix , toto wolff , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 leads Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, 1st place Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 