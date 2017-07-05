F1 »

Chinese Grand Prix F1 future secured?

5 July 2017
The 2018 Chinese Grand Prix may be listed as provisional but a new appointment suggests the Shanghai race is set to go ahead as planned.
Chinese Grand Prix F1 future secured?
Chinese Grand Prix F1 future secured?
China's future on the Formula 1 World Championship calendar appears to have received a significant boost after hiring a marketing agency to maximise the Shanghai race's potential in the world's most populated nation.

The Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since 2004 but is currently listed on the 2018 schedule as 'provisional' subject to confirmation by the commercial rights holder.

The SIC features a vast 200,000 person capacity but despite solid spectator figures and an increase again in recent years following a run of steady decline, it is known Liberty Media is keen to better exploit the profitable Asian market alongside its designs for North American growth.

With this in mind, it has hired Lagardere Sports to promote F1 in China, a move that would seemingly suggest the 2018 event will go ahead as planned on April 8th.

“We have a proud and longstanding relationship with motorsport in Asia, working with some great motor race circuit owners and successful race promoters from Singapore to Suzuka in Japan through to Malaysia and Shanghai in China,” said Managing Director of Commercial Operations Sean Bratches.

“Across the region, Formula 1 fans have proven themselves to be some of the sport's most passionate supporters with over 8.8 million* people attending race weekends since 2004.

“We are keen to build on this, developing our brand through unique live entertainment experiences designed to get fans closer to the action.

“We're delighted to be working with Lagardère Sports, whose knowledge of the market in China will help establish long-term benefits for all our partners and brands that we work with.”

Tagged as: Formula 1 , Suzuka , Singapore , Shanghai , Chinese Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Start of the Chinese Grand Prix
Williams film poster
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, The race stopped
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, The Safety car and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
25.06.2017 - Race, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
25.06.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and the Safety car
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
25.06.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
25.06.2017 - Race, 3rd place Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


mrfill

July 05, 2017 10:27 AM

"Liberty Media is keen to better exploit the profitable Asian market..." So profitable that Korea, India and Malaysia (and Turkey which is sort of Asia) have all dropped out citing losses. Still, keep spinning boys.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 