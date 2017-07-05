Chinese Grand Prix F1 future secured?

China's future on the Formula 1 World Championship calendar appears to have received a significant boost after hiring a marketing agency to maximise the Shanghai race's potential in the world's most populated nation.The Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit has been a mainstay on the F1 calendar since 2004 but is currently listed on the 2018 schedule as 'provisional' subject to confirmation by the commercial rights holder.The SIC features a vast 200,000 person capacity but despite solid spectator figures and an increase again in recent years following a run of steady decline, it is known Liberty Media is keen to better exploit the profitable Asian market alongside its designs for North American growth.With this in mind, it has hired Lagardere Sports to promote F1 in China, a move that would seemingly suggest the 2018 event will go ahead as planned on April 8th.“We have a proud and longstanding relationship with motorsport in Asia, working with some great motor race circuit owners and successful race promoters from Singapore to Suzuka in Japan through to Malaysia and Shanghai in China,” said Managing Director of Commercial Operations Sean Bratches.“Across the region, Formula 1 fans have proven themselves to be some of the sport's most passionate supporters with over 8.8 million* people attending race weekends since 2004.“We are keen to build on this, developing our brand through unique live entertainment experiences designed to get fans closer to the action.“We're delighted to be working with Lagardère Sports, whose knowledge of the market in China will help establish long-term benefits for all our partners and brands that we work with.”