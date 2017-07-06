Hamilton, Vettel to face off ahead of Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will face one another during the pre-Austrian Grand Prix press conference in Spielberg as they prepare to face a grilling from the media about their controversial coming together in Baku.Vettel clashed wheels with Hamilton as they toured behind the safety car during the early stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver reacting towards his rival after striking the back of the Mercedes ahead when he slowed from 80kph to 53kph on the exit of Turn 15 ahead of the restart.Though Vettel accused Hamilton of brake testing him, the German received a stop/go penalty in the race before the incident was reviewed once more by the FIA in the days after the event to determine whether making deliberate contact under safety car conditions warranted more action.In the end, the FIA accepted Vettel's 'sincere apology' though he remains centre of attention this weekend as the increasingly fraught title battle between the two adversaries kicks off again in Austria.In readiness, the FIA has subsequently arranged its pre-event press conference to feature both Vettel and Hamilton, as well as Haas' Kevin Magnussen.It is not the first time the FIA has pointedly placed rivals alongside one another in the press conference, with Hamilton and Nico Rosberg going head-to-head before their title showdown in Abu Dhabi, while Vettel, Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charlie Whiting all featured during the Brazilian Grand Prix pre-event press conference after a controversial Mexican Grand Prix.