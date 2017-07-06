Hamilton, Vettel to face off ahead of Austrian GP

F1 »

6 July 2017
The Austrian Grand Prix will kick off with a tantalising face off between rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in Thursday's press conference.
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will face one another during the pre-Austrian Grand Prix press conference in Spielberg as they prepare to face a grilling from the media about their controversial coming together in Baku.

Vettel clashed wheels with Hamilton as they toured behind the safety car during the early stages of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Ferrari driver reacting towards his rival after striking the back of the Mercedes ahead when he slowed from 80kph to 53kph on the exit of Turn 15 ahead of the restart.

Though Vettel accused Hamilton of brake testing him, the German received a stop/go penalty in the race before the incident was reviewed once more by the FIA in the days after the event to determine whether making deliberate contact under safety car conditions warranted more action.

In the end, the FIA accepted Vettel's 'sincere apology' though he remains centre of attention this weekend as the increasingly fraught title battle between the two adversaries kicks off again in Austria.

In readiness, the FIA has subsequently arranged its pre-event press conference to feature both Vettel and Hamilton, as well as Haas' Kevin Magnussen.

It is not the first time the FIA has pointedly placed rivals alongside one another in the press conference, with Hamilton and Nico Rosberg going head-to-head before their title showdown in Abu Dhabi, while Vettel, Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charlie Whiting all featured during the Brazilian Grand Prix pre-event press conference after a controversial Mexican Grand Prix.

mrfill

July 06, 2017 10:36 AM

Oh goody! A chance for the hacks to play "Ask the question that makes the drivers jump up and punch each other", for which they will defend themselves by saying it is in 'the public interest'. Vettel will be goaded but will need to remain apologetic. Hamilton will remain stony faced and all innocent looking while not looking at Vettel and the expressions 'time to move on' and 'line in the sand' will be overused. Expect some dumb questions from the gutter end of the press and absolutely nothing to be resolved but snippets will be taken out of context to generate more clicks. Sigh...

46Renovation

July 06, 2017 12:39 PM

Seriously, this story has run out of any legitimate juice. I will be surprised if the so-called "face off" turns out to be anything but a staid affair of bland and insincere responses to the so-called grilling by journalists. For his exceptional and gritty exploits, Lance Stroll much more deserves to be up there. Riccardio too. Or Alonso, who can elaborate with surely much more interest his gripe that McLaren should, under normal circumstances have won the race. As for Lewis and Vettel, the true face off they owe race fans and which we have every right to expect is and should be on the RACE TRACK! That is all I am waiting to follow, not some artificial spat stoked up by journalists who should write about much more important things.


