Ricciardo: Vettel was silly but not dangerous

Daniel Ricciardo has called Sebastian Vettel's actions for his part in the controversial clash with Lewis Hamilton 'silly' but 'wasn't dangerous'.The Red Bull driver stormed to an unlikely victory after getting the jump on the Williams pair of Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll during the second safety car restart in Baku to move up to third place behind Hamilton and Vettel.Just seconds earlier, the front two were involved in a controversial clash which saw Vettel draw alongside Hamilton behind the safety car and deliberately bash wheels with his F1 title rival.The FIA race stewards gave Vettel a 10-second stop and go penalty during the race and while the incident was reviewed by the FIA on Monday in Paris the German driver avoided any further punishment after 'sincere apologises'.Ricciardo ultimately profited from Vettel's penalty while seeing Hamilton forced to pit with a broken headrest which enabled him to win in Baku.The Australian driver believes the penalty given during the race was correct and feels what Vettel did wasn't dangerous due to the low speed clash due to safety car conditions.“For me, a 10-second stop-go penalty, the one Seb got, is the biggest penalty you can have without being black-flagged,” Ricciardo said. “There's no bigger time penalty because you lose 20 seconds in the pits, and then you have to be stationary for 10 seconds.“A light penalty in my view would have been if the stewards had added 10 seconds to his race time at the end, and I would have agreed that a penalty like that wouldn't have been enough.“But I thought what they did was fine, and I don't think what he did was enough to be disqualified. So for me, it was the right penalty. What he did wasn't right, but it wasn't dangerous – we were doing 40km/h – so it was more silly than anything.”Ricciardo feels the ongoing debate has been fuelled by the pair's finishing positions in Baku, with Vettel taking fourth after his penalty and Hamilton fifth after his headrest issue, and says if Hamilton had won the race the issue would have been washed out with the context of the F1 world title battle.“There's a view going around that Seb got off lightly with the penalty he got, but to me, that's only because he ended up beating Lewis, and that only happened because Lewis had his own issues with the headrest,” he said. “If that hadn't happened and Lewis won, which he looked like was going to, and Seb was, say, fifth or something, then there wouldn't be as much noise about it.”