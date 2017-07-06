Ocon needs to understand 'what racing means' - Perez

Sergio Perez thinks that Force India Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon needs to understand "what racing means" following their clash in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that cost the team a possible podium finish.Perez and Ocon were running third and fourth on-track in Baku before colliding on one of the safety car restarts, leaving both cars with damage that dropped them down the order.Perez was ultimately forced to retire, while Ocon recovered to finish sixth as the rival Williams team hit the podium.Force India said it would investigate the incident after the race, and while both drivers are still free to compete without interference, Perez feels that Ocon needs to learn from the clash."My point of view is still the same," Perez said. "If I look back there's nothing I could have done differently to avoid the accident. It's a shame because I feel that we lost a podium, probably with both cars and a lot of points, and our main rival took the podium. We've moved on since then and we have to move forward."I tried to defend my position, which any driver will do. I think what happened in Baku was just totally unacceptable from the team point of view from the feedback that I got back from the team."In all my experience that I've had with teammates the competition has been really intense between teammates but never to just unnecessarily crashing into each other. I gave enough room for him to do the manoeuvre. He was already ahead and there was no need at all to ruin our races."When asked if Force India needed to implement team orders to stop them from racing, Perez said: "“No I don't think that's needed. I think simply, Esteban needs to understand what racing means."Racing means just racing another car, not crashing into the other car. I think pretty much all the teammates on the grid are free to race and with the respect to the other car and to the other rival."In four years with Nico [Hulkenberg] we never had an issue and we were free to race. We had big battles on track but we were always free to race. I think as long as Esteban understands what racing means then that should be clear." I expect him to be intelligent enough to understand what he did wrong and change a bit his attitude for the benefit of team.”