Ericsson: Nothing has changed after Kaltenborn exit

Marcus Ericsson says the working process and environment at Sauber hasn't changed since the exit of team principal Monisha Kaltenborn last month.During the build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix it was confirmed Kaltenborn had stepped down from her post as team principal at the Swiss squad.Sauber is still operating without an official replacement for Kaltenborn as team principal but despite the split within the squad it claimed a point in Baku with Pascal Wehrlein's 10th place finish to keep ahead of McLaren-Honda in the Formula 1 world constructors' championship.Ericsson says Kaltenborn's exit hasn't changed the working dynamic in the team and feels it is still progressing at the same rate under its current management structure.“As a driver you don't work too closely with the team principal directly so for me in the short term nothing has changed,” Ericsson said. “Hopefully soon we will have a new person in that position who can put their touch on the team and that would be great. But at the moment nothing has changed.“Everyone in the team is working really hard and we are keeping together so nothing has changed there. We have a really good group of people both here at the racetrack but also back at the factory so nothing has changed.”