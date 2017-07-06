F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Ericsson: Nothing has changed after Kaltenborn exit

6 July 2017
Marcus Ericsson says the working process and environment at Sauber hasn't changed since the exit of team principal Monisha Kaltenborn.
Ericsson: Nothing has changed after Kaltenborn exit
F1 Austrian GP: Ericsson: Nothing has changed after Kaltenborn exit
Marcus Ericsson says the working process and environment at Sauber hasn't changed since the exit of team principal Monisha Kaltenborn last month.

During the build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix it was confirmed Kaltenborn had stepped down from her post as team principal at the Swiss squad.

Sauber is still operating without an official replacement for Kaltenborn as team principal but despite the split within the squad it claimed a point in Baku with Pascal Wehrlein's 10th place finish to keep ahead of McLaren-Honda in the Formula 1 world constructors' championship.

Ericsson says Kaltenborn's exit hasn't changed the working dynamic in the team and feels it is still progressing at the same rate under its current management structure.

“As a driver you don't work too closely with the team principal directly so for me in the short term nothing has changed,” Ericsson said. “Hopefully soon we will have a new person in that position who can put their touch on the team and that would be great. But at the moment nothing has changed.

“Everyone in the team is working really hard and we are keeping together so nothing has changed there. We have a really good group of people both here at the racetrack but also back at the factory so nothing has changed.”


Tagged as: Mclaren , Formula 1 , Sauber , ericsson , Monisha Kaltenborn , pascal wehrlein , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team FW40
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Girls in typical Tirol Dress
06.07.2017- Atmosphere, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 helmet
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Federica Masolin (ITA) and Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky Italia
06.07.2017- Jean Alesi (FRA)
06.07.2017- Jean Alesi (FRA)

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 