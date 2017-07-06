F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Sauber exceeding expectations with points haul - Wehrlein

6 July 2017
Pascal Wehrlein feels that Sauber has exceeded its early-season expectations with five points, capitalising on opportunities arising.
Sauber exceeding expectations with 2017 points haul - Wehrlein
F1 Austrian GP: Sauber exceeding expectations with points haul - Wehrlein
Pascal Wehrlein believes that Sauber has exceeded expectations by scoring five points through the opening eight races of the 2017 Formula 1 season, and hopes to continue to capitalise on opportunities that may arise through the year.

Wehrlein joined Sauber for 2017 but missed the opening two races through injury, eventually making his return in Bahrain.

The German charged to P8 in Spain thanks to an inspired strategy call, and pushed on to pick up another point in Baku two weeks ago following a race-long battle with team-mate Marcus Ericsson.

After a difficult period of financial uncertainty in 2016, Sauber has already more than doubled its points haul, exceeding Wehrlein's expectations.

"I think it's definitely better than what we expected," Wehrlein said. "The team scored two points last year, and now I have already scored five points. After six races, to score already five points, I think that's already more than we could have expected.

"Of course we want more and we want better results than this. But that's what we have at the moment."

As Sauber continues to race with a 2016-spec Ferrari power unit, its engine development has been frozen, making it increasingly difficult to hold on to the coattails of the teams ahead.

Wehrlein admitted that Sauber will need more races of attrition like Baku in order to hit the points again, with the teams ahead being too strong to overcome.

"It seems that always in a race something needs to happen or you need to be lucky or have the right strategy and so on that we are able to be in that position to score points," Wehrlein said.

"It would be nice to be in that position to score some points and everyone is finishing their race and no issues on other cars, but that's not how it is at the moment.

"We are P9 in the constructors' championship, and there are at least four teams we would need to jump. I can't see that happening."

Tagged as: Ferrari , Formula 1 , Sauber , pascal wehrlein , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.06.2017 - Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team FW40
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Girls in typical Tirol Dress
06.07.2017- Atmosphere, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 helmet
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Federica Masolin (ITA) and Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky Italia
06.07.2017- Jean Alesi (FRA)

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 