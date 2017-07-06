Sauber exceeding expectations with 2017 points haul - Wehrlein

Pascal Wehrlein believes that Sauber has exceeded expectations by scoring five points through the opening eight races of the 2017 Formula 1 season, and hopes to continue to capitalise on opportunities that may arise through the year.Wehrlein joined Sauber for 2017 but missed the opening two races through injury, eventually making his return in Bahrain.The German charged to P8 in Spain thanks to an inspired strategy call, and pushed on to pick up another point in Baku two weeks ago following a race-long battle with team-mate Marcus Ericsson.After a difficult period of financial uncertainty in 2016, Sauber has already more than doubled its points haul, exceeding Wehrlein's expectations."I think it's definitely better than what we expected," Wehrlein said. "The team scored two points last year, and now I have already scored five points. After six races, to score already five points, I think that's already more than we could have expected."Of course we want more and we want better results than this. But that's what we have at the moment."As Sauber continues to race with a 2016-spec Ferrari power unit, its engine development has been frozen, making it increasingly difficult to hold on to the coattails of the teams ahead.Wehrlein admitted that Sauber will need more races of attrition like Baku in order to hit the points again, with the teams ahead being too strong to overcome."It seems that always in a race something needs to happen or you need to be lucky or have the right strategy and so on that we are able to be in that position to score points," Wehrlein said."It would be nice to be in that position to score some points and everyone is finishing their race and no issues on other cars, but that's not how it is at the moment."We are P9 in the constructors' championship, and there are at least four teams we would need to jump. I can't see that happening."