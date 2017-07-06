Vettel 'regrets' Baku F1 clash, but wants to move on

Sebastian Vettel has expressed his regret over the clash with Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago, but believes it is time to move on from the incident following the FIA's investigation.Vettel was penalised for dangerous driving in Baku when he hit Hamilton behind the safety car, before coming under fire for the clash as some called for a stronger penalty to be applied.Vettel avoided further sanction when the FIA's examination was completed on Monday, the German making a full apology to both Hamilton and in public.Facing the media for the first time since the clash on Thursday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Vettel expressed his regret over the incident, but felt he did not need to fully explain his point of view in the clash following the FIA's decision."I don't think that's necessary, is it?" Vettel said when asked for his perspective. "I think we've seen it many times, I've seen it. Obviously I had a very different view inside the car than I did with a gap outside the car."I had the chance to quickly talk to Lewis after the race but I don't want to pump this up more than it is already. I think it is my right, our right, to keep this between us. But I think I've said everything I need to say."It was the wrong move to drive alongside him and hit his tyres. That's what you're all here to hear about but there's not much more to talk about. At the time I was surprised, it felt like Lewis hit the brakes and I couldn't stop running into the back of his car."But as I said in the statement and afterwards I don't think there was any intention and that he actually brake-tested me. That's why I was upset and overreacted."Am I proud of moment? No. Can I take it back? No. Do I regret it? Yes. So I don't think we need to drag it out any further."The clash involving Vettel was the second major incident the Ferrari driver has been involved in over the past eight months that has required the FIA to intervene, following his expletive-laden outburst over the radio in Mexico at the end of last year.When asked if he felt he got off lightly with only an in-race stop/go penalty, Vettel said that he felt the impact enough after missing out on a race win that could have allowed him to extend his championship lead."I got a penalty and potentially the race would have been handed to me with the fault or problem on his car," Vettel said."You can believe me when I say I wasn't happy at all after the race as I finished fourth when I could have won the race. I don't need to tell you how much points difference that is. I said I never had the intention so hurt him, it wasn't like I was trying to punch him."I overreacted but the intention was not to hurt him or damage his car as it was at low speeds. Looking back it was the wrong thing to do and it was dangerous, plus it was unnecessary as it didn't win me anything."