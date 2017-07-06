Hamilton: Rivalry with Vettel unchanged by Baku clash

Lewis Hamilton says he has accepted Sebastian Vettel's apology for their controversial clash during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but feels it doesn't change their rivalry for the Formula 1 world title.The Mercedes driver was drawn alongside Vettel in the FIA pre-event press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix to allow the pair to share their opinions of the fallout from their clash in Baku.Vettel was handed a 10-second stop and go penalty for deliberately bashing wheels with Hamilton behind the safety car which he has since apologised for which has seen the FIA drop its investigation after a hearing in Paris on Monday.Hamilton says his opinion on the clash remains unchanged since the post-race debriefs in Baku – where he slammed Vettel as a disgrace for his actions – but feels the incident doesn't change their previous mutually respectful relationship as title rivals after the pair held talks the day after the Azerbaijan race.“I said everything I felt I needed to say at the last race and just left it there. Now the job is to focus, we've still got a lot of races left,” Hamilton said. “I still have the utmost respect for him as a driver and will continue to race him hard throughout the rest of the season in the same way I always have. No less hard than we have already up until now.“My only point to Sebastian was him saying that I had brake-tested him. I said I hope you can correct that in public because people who were watching felt that was something I did and the data obviously showed that was not the case. In actual fact, he accelerated. I think he wanted to be as close as possible to me but that was an error in judgement.“I hope he makes that clear because there was no need for me to do something like that because I was in the lead. I accept his apology and we move forward.”Hamilton says he wouldn't change anything that he said immediately after the race and has echoed Vettel's sentiment to move on with their title fight this weekend in Spielberg. Hamilton also revealed the German driver apologised to him by text the day after their initial conversations on Monday after the race.“I don't feel like I said anything that I would wish to take back,” he said. “I'm still under the same opinion of what happened but it is water under the bridge now. We have spoken about it and want to move forward so there is no point in saying much more.”