Kubica lined up for second Renault F1 test

Robert Kubica is set for a second Renault F1 test at the Paul Ricard circuit in the coming weeks to test his capabilities at the highest level after regaining an initial feeling in an emotional test last month in Valencia.The Polish driver hasn't competed in F1 since 2010 after losing part of his right forearm in a rallying accident in 2011 but completed a first F1 test in six years last month in a rebranded Lotus E20 from 2012 in order to regain his feeling.Since the test Kubica feels there is a '80 to 90% chance' of a full-time return to short circuit racing after a short stint in the World Rally Championship.Renault has since confirmed a second test for Kubica in the near feature to evaluate his skills back at the top level.“Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again, this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition,” Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul said.“This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers.“There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver.”