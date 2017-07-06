F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Kubica lined up for second Renault F1 test

6 July 2017
Robert Kubica is set for a second Renault F1 test at the Paul Ricard circuit.
Kubica lined up for second Renault F1 test
F1 Austrian GP: Kubica lined up for second Renault F1 test
Robert Kubica is set for a second Renault F1 test at the Paul Ricard circuit in the coming weeks to test his capabilities at the highest level after regaining an initial feeling in an emotional test last month in Valencia.

The Polish driver hasn't competed in F1 since 2010 after losing part of his right forearm in a rallying accident in 2011 but completed a first F1 test in six years last month in a rebranded Lotus E20 from 2012 in order to regain his feeling.

Since the test Kubica feels there is a '80 to 90% chance' of a full-time return to short circuit racing after a short stint in the World Rally Championship.

Renault has since confirmed a second test for Kubica in the near feature to evaluate his skills back at the top level.

“Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again, this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition,” Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul said.

“This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers.

“There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver.”

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Renault , Robert Kubica , Cyril Abiteboul
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Robert Kubica, Renault, Lotus E20, Valencia [Credit: Renault F1]
06.07.2017- Sergej Sirotkin (RUS) Renault 3rd Driver
06.07.2017- Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
06.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
06.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
06.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
06.07.2017- Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
06.07.2017- Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 Frontal Wing
06.07.2017- Sergej Sirotkin (RUS) Renault 3rd driver
06.07.2017- Sergej Sirotkin (RUS) Renault 3rd driver
06.07.2017- Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
06.07.2017- Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
25.06.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
25.06.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
25.06.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
25.06.2017 - Race, Alain Prost (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Team Special Advisor
25.06.2017 - Race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
25.06.2017 - Race, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 leads Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 