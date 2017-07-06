F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen sympathetic to Vettel after Baku incident

6 July 2017
Max Verstappen has switched from aggravator to sympathiser for Sebastian Vettel after his clash with Lewis Hamilton in Baku.
Verstappen sympathetic to Vettel after Baku incident
F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen sympathetic to Vettel after Baku incident
Max Verstappen has switched from aggravator to sympathiser for Sebastian Vettel after his clash with Lewis Hamilton in Baku and feels his lash out was the German driver being human as opposed to anything darker.

The Red Bull driver locked horns with Vettel in Mexico last year which led to the Ferrari driver losing his cool and openly swearing over the radio against Verstappen and FIA race director Charlie Whiting which led to him publicly apologising to both of them and the FIA.

Vettel landed himself in trouble with the FIA for the second time inside 12 months when he deliberately bashed wheels with Hamilton behind the safety car in Azerbaijan after feeling the British driver brake-checked him.

After apologising once again for his actions to the FIA and Hamilton, Vettel has been placed under the spotlight for his behaviour in Austria as he looks to move on.

Verstappen has become an unlikely supporter of Vettel and while he feels what the four-time F1 world champion did in Baku was wrong he gave him leniency on the basis Vettel believed at the time of the clash Hamilton had brake-checked him deliberately.

“I think Sebastian thought he brake-tested him that's a different thing,� Verstappen said. “I don't think he has a real problem.

“I talk to him, it's always good. You can feel when someone has issues but we are emotional as well, and sometimes you can hear it on the radio sometimes you can actually see it, but that's what human being is.�

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: FIA , Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Red Bull Racing , Max Verstappen , Verstappen , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
06.04.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
26.03.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team FW40
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 