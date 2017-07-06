Verstappen sympathetic to Vettel after Baku incident

Max Verstappen has switched from aggravator to sympathiser for Sebastian Vettel after his clash with Lewis Hamilton in Baku and feels his lash out was the German driver being human as opposed to anything darker.The Red Bull driver locked horns with Vettel in Mexico last year which led to the Ferrari driver losing his cool and openly swearing over the radio against Verstappen and FIA race director Charlie Whiting which led to him publicly apologising to both of them and the FIA.Vettel landed himself in trouble with the FIA for the second time inside 12 months when he deliberately bashed wheels with Hamilton behind the safety car in Azerbaijan after feeling the British driver brake-checked him.After apologising once again for his actions to the FIA and Hamilton, Vettel has been placed under the spotlight for his behaviour in Austria as he looks to move on.Verstappen has become an unlikely supporter of Vettel and while he feels what the four-time F1 world champion did in Baku was wrong he gave him leniency on the basis Vettel believed at the time of the clash Hamilton had brake-checked him deliberately.“I think Sebastian thought he brake-tested him that's a different thing,� Verstappen said. “I don't think he has a real problem.“I talk to him, it's always good. You can feel when someone has issues but we are emotional as well, and sometimes you can hear it on the radio sometimes you can actually see it, but that's what human being is.�