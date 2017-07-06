Ocon won't change attitude despite Perez clash

Esteban Ocon has no plans to change his attitude despite coming under fire from Force India Formula 1 team-mate Sergio Perez following their clash in Baku, with the Frenchman saying they were both to blame.Two weeks after their team orders tussle in Montreal, Perez and Ocon came to blows in Baku when they made contact while fighting for position following a safety car restart.Both cars were left with damage, costing Force India the chance to score its first podium finish of the season and prompting its bosses to remind both drivers about the importance of the team result.Perez pointed the finger at Ocon for the incident, saying it was an unnecessary move, and said that he should consider changing his attitude.Ocon responded by saying he felt they shared blame for the clash after reviewing the incident with Force India in the wake of the race."I'm not going to go into details really but there were things [Perez] did which were not right. There were things I did which were not right," Ocon said."So overall it makes it a racing incident and fifty-fifty, so we are both to blame on that. I think in the future we will both be more careful to not touch because we can't lose opportunities like this, to be scoring big points."Williams is in a good shape and they are bringing updates to the car. They are getting faster as well. We can't afford to lose points like that."Perez told reporters earlier in the day that Ocon needed to "change his attitude" and understand "what racing means", prompting a prickly response from his team-mate."I don't want to respond to those comments," Ocon said. "I've been finishing more than 40 races in a row in single seaters, I'm European F3 champion and GP3 world champion, I don't think I'm really lacking experience on racing or wheel-to-wheel fights."I am not going to change my attitude. I have been working well since the beginning of the year together with the team and the way we work. I think the only thing we will change is just to be careful with what we do when we race."We will continue to race because it will be a big competition between the two of us all the season long. Especially as I will take more experience and be more comfortable on tracks I know. We just need to keep up the fight and that's it."