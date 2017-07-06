F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Raikkonen has 'zero interest' in Hamilton/Vettel debate

6 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen responds to the debate on Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton's clash in Baku in the typical Kimi Raikkonen way...
Kimi Raikkonen says he has "zero interest" in getting involved in the debate regarding Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's clash in Azerbaijan two weeks ago, believing both parties need to move on.

Raikkonen's Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate Vettel was adjudged to have driven dangerously when he gave Hamilton's car a side-swipe, resulting in an in-race penalty.

The move was re-examined by the FIA in the week following the race, with F1's rule-makers opting to take no further action. Both Hamilton and Vettel said on Thursday they had put the incident behind them, drawing a curtain over the matter.

The clash sparked a wider debate in F1 about driving standards and the penalty system in the sport, with Raikkonen being asked for his view on it ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

However, it was not a matter the Finn had given much - if any - thought to.

"I have zero interest in getting into it," Raikkonen said.

"Obviously Seb got penalised in the race, he lost positions and nothing has happened since then. Obviously you go and talk to them.

"I have nothing to add or say, absolutely zero to do with me. There were some penalties, fair enough, mistakes have been done, and we go forward."

The bigger clash of concern for Raikkonen in Baku was between himself and Valtteri Bottas at the start, with the Mercedes driver avoiding a penalty for hitting his compatriot who was left with damage.

Despite being exasperated by the lack of penalty during the race, Raikkonen was more relaxed about the incident on Thursday, having accepted his fate and moved on.

"It cost us a lot of points in the last race and it wasn't really our fault. But that's how it goes sometimes and it has happened a few times, sometimes my fault, sometimes his fault," Raikkonen said.

"It would be better if it would be at the other end of the starting grid. That's what happened in the last race, right at the start making our race very difficult, after a good start.

"It turned even worse later, again completely out of our hands, but situations like that happen some times."


