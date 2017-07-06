F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Vettel's Baku move 'part of his personality' - Ricciardo

6 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo thinks that Sebastian Vettel's controversial move in Baku on Lewis Hamilton was part of his ultra-competitive personality.
Vettel's Baku move 'part of his personality' - Ricciardo
F1 Austrian GP: Vettel's Baku move 'part of his personality' - Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo believes that Sebastian Vettel's controversial side-swipe on Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton in Baku was not out of character, saying it is part of his competitive personality.

Vettel's clash with Hamilton has been widely debated in F1 over the past two weeks, with the Ferrari driver receiving an in-race penalty for his move but avoided further sanction.

Vettel issued a public apology to Hamilton and both drivers have said they will move on from the incident, with Ricciardo saying they would "until next time".

A former team-mate of Vettel at Red Bull, Ricciardo said that the move was not entirely out of character, but thinks it was an ill-judged move in the heat of the moment.

"I wouldn't say out of character. He showed in the past he is a very competitive personality," Vettel said.

"You hear it on the radio sometimes he just says what he thinks, probably before he thinks. That move was more or less the same. Heat of the moment he just did it.

"He reacted very, very quickly and then he probably realized: "Ah s**t, maybe I should have not done that." But I just think it is part of his competitive personality.

"I don't dislike this about him. Part of me admires the passion he has to win. We know he can be quite reactive but I don't have a problem with it.

"The penalty was justified as well, 10 second stop/go was enough."

Looking ahead to this weekend's race in Austria, Ricciardo believes that Red Bull will find itself trailing Mercedes and Ferrari at the front of the pack once again, but believes the gap is shrinking.

"We will see, hopefully at least fifth but ideally, we can get closer," Ricciardo said when asked about Red Bull's expectations for its home race.

"We are getting stronger, but this track is not our worst, not our best, Max [Verstappen] had a podium here last year, so maybe we can do okay. But Mercedes and Ferrari will still be quite quick here, particularly Mercedes. They normally are quick here and they were quick in Baku.

"They still have an extra setting it seems than everyone else. Here the first sector is more or less all horsepower, so they will make enough step there, even if we can match them in the second and third sector they are still going to be quite strong."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Daniel Ricciardo , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
25.06.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13 race winner
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams F1 Team FW40
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
06.07.2017- Girls in typical Tirol Dress
06.07.2017- Atmosphere, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 helmet
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Atmosphere
06.07.2017- Federica Masolin (ITA) and Davide Valsecchi (ITA), Sky Italia
06.07.2017- Jean Alesi (FRA)
06.07.2017- Jean Alesi (FRA)

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 