Alonso on Honda update: Theoretical numbers not worth discussing

6 July 2017
Fernando Alonso isn't planning to get too excited over Honda's 'Spec 3' power unit update to be rolled out in Austria.
Fernando Alonso isn't planning to get too excited over Honda's 'Spec 3' power unit update to be rolled out in Austria after a brief trial in Baku but feels any 'small steps' would be positive.

The McLaren-Honda driver has lamented the underperforming and unreliable Honda power unit after its initial 2017 specification fell flat during pre-season testing which sparked another disastrous year for the Woking team.

After a positive test during Friday free practice in Azerbaijan, Honda confirmed the latest 'Spec 3' engine would be implemented in both McLaren-Honda cars from the Austrian Grand Prix. While Alonso welcomes the update he isn't expecting a dramatic jump in performance to catch its manufacturer rivals.

“Honda is working day and night after three difficult years. We will wait and see because theoretical numbers are not worth discussing too much,” Alonso said. “Let's see. Obviously we need to see how the performance is on the track.

“In Baku, we had the first touch of this spec. It was maybe not at the full potential because of different mappings. Let's see here when we put the engine, but I think it's a small step so we cannot think we had an engine in Baku that will put is in the top five. I think small steps are welcome.”

Alonso scored McLaren-Honda's first points of 2017 with ninth place in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix despite starting from the last row of the grid alongside team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne due to hefty grid penalties for taking extra power unit components.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Fernando Alonso , Austrian Grand Prix , Stoffel Vandoorne , Azerbaijan , Baku
