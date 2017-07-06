Bottas: Close performance of Mercedes, Ferrari heightens clashes

Valtteri Bottas says the closely matched performances of Mercedes and Ferrari in race trim is acting as a contributor to the number of on-track clashes between the two teams in the scrap for the Formula 1 world titles.The Finnish driver was involved in a first-lap tangle with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in Baku while their respective team-mate grabbed the headlines after Sebastian Vettel deliberately drove into Lewis Hamilton under the safety car in a heated exchange.Bottas, who has clashed with Raikkonen on a number of occasions in 2017, feels a key factor into the repeat collisions is the evenly matched race pace of the two manufacturers under the new technical regulations which has caused closed racing between the two but aside from the Vettel flashpoint in Baku the Finn doesn't think either team is solely to blame.“I think we've been about the same in terms of contact between Ferrari and Mercedes,” Bottas said. “We are always starting very close to each other so it makes a big chance for us to collide it is just unlucky it is me and Kimi who clash.“I'm not going to change. What I did in Baku I wouldn't change because for me there was no option for me to back off in that situation. I ran over the kerb but I ran off more than I expected and I couldn't keep the line anymore and that is why I hit him.”Despite trailing Vettel by 42 points in the F1 world constructors' championship, Bottas is keen to get a potential F1 world drivers' title charge on track - boosted by his recent back-to-back podiums - while helping extend Mercedes' 24-point advantage in the world constructors' standings.