Man in the middle Magnussen adds relief to Hamilton/Vettel tensions

I'm in today's press conference alongside @LewisHamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Not sure I'm going to be talking much this time 😄 — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) July 6, 2017

Kevin Magnussen says he had the easiest FIA pre-event press conference of his Formula 1 career when he became an impromptu 'referee' between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in Austria.While many expected the FIA to set up a press conference solely between the two F1 world title rivals in the wake of their clash in Baku, the Haas driver became a surprise addition as the organising body retained its three-driver line-up for 2017.Magnussen, who joked on Twitter before the press conference that he expects to have it easy, acting as a physical barrier between Vettel and Hamilton – perhaps to the frustration of photographers aiming for that perfect picture – and despite only a handful of questions aimed at the Danish driver he was able to diffuse the atmosphere as pressure mounted on the pair beside him.The Danish driver got the entire press conference sniggering when he interjected, “I have no grudges to either of those guys”, while he firmly sat on the fence when asked which one he thought would be world champion in 2017.“I have no idea. I can't see into the future. Let's see,” Magnussen said.Whether as relief or sticking to the rules, Magnussen acted as a timely reminder that despite the F1 show focusing on the world title tussle, there is a 20-car grid all with their own goals and ambitions which added context and depth to the unfolding championship drama.