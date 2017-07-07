F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Man in the middle Magnussen adds relief to Hamilton/Vettel tensions

7 July 2017
Kevin Magnussen says he had the easiest Thursday media day of his F1 career as impromptu 'referee' between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.
Man in the middle Magnussen adds relief to Hamilton/Vettel tensions
F1 Austrian GP: Man in the middle Magnussen adds relief to Hamilton/Vettel tensions
Kevin Magnussen says he had the easiest FIA pre-event press conference of his Formula 1 career when he became an impromptu 'referee' between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in Austria.

While many expected the FIA to set up a press conference solely between the two F1 world title rivals in the wake of their clash in Baku, the Haas driver became a surprise addition as the organising body retained its three-driver line-up for 2017.

Magnussen, who joked on Twitter before the press conference that he expects to have it easy, acting as a physical barrier between Vettel and Hamilton – perhaps to the frustration of photographers aiming for that perfect picture – and despite only a handful of questions aimed at the Danish driver he was able to diffuse the atmosphere as pressure mounted on the pair beside him.




The Danish driver got the entire press conference sniggering when he interjected, “I have no grudges to either of those guys”, while he firmly sat on the fence when asked which one he thought would be world champion in 2017.

“I have no idea. I can't see into the future. Let's see,” Magnussen said.

Whether as relief or sticking to the rules, Magnussen acted as a timely reminder that despite the F1 show focusing on the world title tussle, there is a 20-car grid all with their own goals and ambitions which added context and depth to the unfolding championship drama.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: FIA , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Formula 1 , Haas , Magnussen , Kevin Magnussen , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
06.07.2017- Thursday Press Conference, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 , Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


46Renovation

July 07, 2017 11:30 AM

I watched the press conference. Lewis and Seb did quite well by themselves. If anything, it was the Mag who seemed quite uneasy and staccato. And, of course, the journalist pack trying to outdo themselves harping on the Baku spat and ever trying to stew things up, all to no avail I thought.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 