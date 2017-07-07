F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening Austria practice

7 July 2017
Mercedes impresses through first practice in Austria with Red Bull close behind, as a number of drivers get in a spin.
Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening Austria practice
F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening Austria practice
Formula 1 title contender Lewis Hamilton kicked off the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in impressive fashion by leading Mercedes to P1 in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring.

Having moved on from his clash with championship rival Sebastian Vettel last time out in Baku, Hamilton stamped his authority on proceedings in FP1 by finishing almost two-tenths of a second clear of the field.

A fastest lap of 1:05.975 - almost two seconds below last year's pole time - gave Hamilton P1 ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who charged up to P2 with a late lap.

Verstappen's time lifted him above Valtteri Bottas, who had been due to complete a one-two finish for Mercedes, but was ultimately left to settle for third place.

Ferrari's Vettel was fourth ahead of Baku winner as Daniel Ricciardo ended the session fifth for Red Bull, with Kimi Raikkonen taking fifth place in the second Ferrari.

McLaren put its upgraded 'Spec 3' power unit to good use through FP1 as Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso both made it up into the top 10, finishing seventh and ninth respectively.

Max Verstappen took seventh for Red Bull ahead of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Force India.

The session went by without major incident, although a number of drivers did spin at Turn 1 as they struggled for grip on exit. Vettel, Bottas and Raikkonen all sent their cars around 360 degrees, while Lance Stroll had a moment at the final corner, spinning his Williams.

Verstappen came closest to shunting his car in the wall, running wide and making light contact with the barrier through the middle sector, but was able to escape largely unscathed.

Practice in Austria continues with FP2 at 1pm BST.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Force India F1 , Valtteri Bottas , Max Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 