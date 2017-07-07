Hamilton leads Verstappen in opening Austria practice

Formula 1 title contender Lewis Hamilton kicked off the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in impressive fashion by leading Mercedes to P1 in opening practice at the Red Bull Ring.Having moved on from his clash with championship rival Sebastian Vettel last time out in Baku, Hamilton stamped his authority on proceedings in FP1 by finishing almost two-tenths of a second clear of the field.A fastest lap of 1:05.975 - almost two seconds below last year's pole time - gave Hamilton P1 ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who charged up to P2 with a late lap.Verstappen's time lifted him above Valtteri Bottas, who had been due to complete a one-two finish for Mercedes, but was ultimately left to settle for third place.Ferrari's Vettel was fourth ahead of Baku winner as Daniel Ricciardo ended the session fifth for Red Bull, with Kimi Raikkonen taking fifth place in the second Ferrari.McLaren put its upgraded 'Spec 3' power unit to good use through FP1 as Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso both made it up into the top 10, finishing seventh and ninth respectively.Max Verstappen took seventh for Red Bull ahead of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, while Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Force India.The session went by without major incident, although a number of drivers did spin at Turn 1 as they struggled for grip on exit. Vettel, Bottas and Raikkonen all sent their cars around 360 degrees, while Lance Stroll had a moment at the final corner, spinning his Williams.Verstappen came closest to shunting his car in the wall, running wide and making light contact with the barrier through the middle sector, but was able to escape largely unscathed.Practice in Austria continues with FP2 at 1pm BST.