F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton quickest again through second Austrian GP practice

7 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton goes two for two on Friday by topping second practice for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.
Hamilton quickest again through second Austrian GP practice
F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton quickest again through second Austrian GP practice
Lewis Hamilton continued his impressive start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend by topping the second Formula 1 practice session at the Red Bull Ring on Friday afternoon, edging out title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton topped FP1 earlier in the day with the fastest-ever lap of the Red Bull Ring, but was able to go faster still in FP2 on a qualifying simulation, ending the day with a best lap of 1:05.975.

The session was far from perfect for the Mercedes driver, with a spark plug issue forcing him to come in and go through a quick repair after feeling a problem through a number of corners.

Hamilton also encountered trouble later in the closing stages of the session, reporting a problem with his front wing that forced Mercedes to pit and bring his running to an early end.

Team-mate Valtteri Bottas also had a tricky session as he spun off at Turn 6 while on his qualifying simulation, narrowly avoiding the barrier. The Finn finished the day third-fastest, two-tenths of a second down on Hamilton at the top.

Vettel slotted into second place for Ferrari, 0.147 seconds behind Hamilton at the head of the field, giving the Italian marque a boost heading into the remainder of the weekend.

Max Verstappen finished fourth-fastest for Red Bull, but was forced to spend part of the session after running wide over the kerbs and suffering damage to the bodywork on his RB13 chassis. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished just behind in fifth, who was less than four-tenths behind Hamilton at the top.

Kimi Raikkonen was sixth for Ferrari ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen, while McLaren continued its impressive form early in the weekend as Fernando Alonso finished eighth-fastest. Nico Hulkenberg and Romain Grosjean rounded out the top 10 in P9 and P10 respectively.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Haas , Valtteri Bottas , Nico Hulkenberg , Kevin Magnussen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Detail of Ferrari garage
07.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017-Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 