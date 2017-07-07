Hamilton quickest again through second Austrian GP practice

Lewis Hamilton continued his impressive start to the Austrian Grand Prix weekend by topping the second Formula 1 practice session at the Red Bull Ring on Friday afternoon, edging out title rival Sebastian Vettel.Hamilton topped FP1 earlier in the day with the fastest-ever lap of the Red Bull Ring, but was able to go faster still in FP2 on a qualifying simulation, ending the day with a best lap of 1:05.975.The session was far from perfect for the Mercedes driver, with a spark plug issue forcing him to come in and go through a quick repair after feeling a problem through a number of corners.Hamilton also encountered trouble later in the closing stages of the session, reporting a problem with his front wing that forced Mercedes to pit and bring his running to an early end.Team-mate Valtteri Bottas also had a tricky session as he spun off at Turn 6 while on his qualifying simulation, narrowly avoiding the barrier. The Finn finished the day third-fastest, two-tenths of a second down on Hamilton at the top.Vettel slotted into second place for Ferrari, 0.147 seconds behind Hamilton at the head of the field, giving the Italian marque a boost heading into the remainder of the weekend.Max Verstappen finished fourth-fastest for Red Bull, but was forced to spend part of the session after running wide over the kerbs and suffering damage to the bodywork on his RB13 chassis. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished just behind in fifth, who was less than four-tenths behind Hamilton at the top.Kimi Raikkonen was sixth for Ferrari ahead of Haas' Kevin Magnussen, while McLaren continued its impressive form early in the weekend as Fernando Alonso finished eighth-fastest. Nico Hulkenberg and Romain Grosjean rounded out the top 10 in P9 and P10 respectively.