Verstappen: Red Bull ‘not too far off’ Ferrari, Mercedes

Max Verstappen says Red Bull is within reach of Ferrari and potentially Mercedes at its home track in Austria if it makes performance gains in 'every area' ahead of qualifying and the race.The Red Bull driver ended Friday free practice fourth overall and less than four-tenths of a second off of timesheet-topper Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, while he is ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.Verstappen missed the opening runs of the second free practice session with a brake wire fault on his RB13 but was able to recover to complete a full programme and lead the Red Bull charge within reach of Ferrari and Mercedes.“I'm not fully happy about the balance we had today but we are not too far off as well,” Verstappen said. “It will be interesting tomorrow. Difficult to say. We were not too far off, so we will see.“I think all over the track [we need to improve], every corner, we can improve.”Verstappen claimed an impressive second place for Red Bull in Spielberg 12 months ago, his second rostrum for the team, after the Mercedes pair of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton clashed on the last lap battling for the victory.