F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen: Red Bull ‘not too far off’ Ferrari, Mercedes

7 July 2017
Max Verstappen says Red Bull is within reach of Ferrari and potentially Mercedes at its home track in Austria.
Verstappen: Red Bull ‘not too far off’ Ferrari, Mercedes
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen: Red Bull ‘not too far off’ Ferrari, Mercedes
Max Verstappen says Red Bull is within reach of Ferrari and potentially Mercedes at its home track in Austria if it makes performance gains in 'every area' ahead of qualifying and the race.

The Red Bull driver ended Friday free practice fourth overall and less than four-tenths of a second off of timesheet-topper Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, while he is ahead of team-mate Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Verstappen missed the opening runs of the second free practice session with a brake wire fault on his RB13 but was able to recover to complete a full programme and lead the Red Bull charge within reach of Ferrari and Mercedes.

“I'm not fully happy about the balance we had today but we are not too far off as well,” Verstappen said. “It will be interesting tomorrow. Difficult to say. We were not too far off, so we will see.

“I think all over the track [we need to improve], every corner, we can improve.”

Verstappen claimed an impressive second place for Red Bull in Spielberg 12 months ago, his second rostrum for the team, after the Mercedes pair of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton clashed on the last lap battling for the victory.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Nico Rosberg , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Max Verstappen , Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Detail of Ferrari garage
07.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 