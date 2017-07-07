Vettel: Mercedes still has qualifying edge but not like Baku

Formula 1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel doubts Ferrari will be as far behind Mercedes in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix as it was in Baku two weeks ago, but thinks the German marque still has the edge following Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring.Lewis Hamilton headed up both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes, with Vettel finishing the second session in second place, 0.147 seconds off Hamilton's time.Ferrari struggled through qualifying in Baku, finishing over a second behind Hamilton's time at the head of the field, but Vettel is confident that it will not happen again in Austria."Baku was a one-off in many ways, qualifying for us wasn't good. Positioning was not too bad but the gap was too big," Vettel said."I didn't feel as confident and comfortable as we should have but Sunday was OK. Generally Sundays have been OK."For here, I haven't seen much yet but it looks close. It's a short track so you imagine it'll be close."Mercedes is the favourite. They seem very quick, whenever they went out today. We'll see what happens tomorrow."