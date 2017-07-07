F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Vettel: Mercedes still has qualifying edge but not like Bak

7 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel doubts Ferrari will be as far behind in Austria as it was in Baku, when it lagged over a second off Mercedes.
Vettel: Mercedes still has qualifying edge but not like Baku
F1 Austrian GP: Vettel: Mercedes still has qualifying edge but not like Bak
Formula 1 championship leader Sebastian Vettel doubts Ferrari will be as far behind Mercedes in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix as it was in Baku two weeks ago, but thinks the German marque still has the edge following Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring.

Lewis Hamilton headed up both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes, with Vettel finishing the second session in second place, 0.147 seconds off Hamilton's time.

Ferrari struggled through qualifying in Baku, finishing over a second behind Hamilton's time at the head of the field, but Vettel is confident that it will not happen again in Austria.

"Baku was a one-off in many ways, qualifying for us wasn't good. Positioning was not too bad but the gap was too big," Vettel said.

"I didn't feel as confident and comfortable as we should have but Sunday was OK. Generally Sundays have been OK.

"For here, I haven't seen much yet but it looks close. It's a short track so you imagine it'll be close.

"Mercedes is the favourite. They seem very quick, whenever they went out today. We'll see what happens tomorrow."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Austrian Grand Prix , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Detail of Ferrari garage
07.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017-Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 