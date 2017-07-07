F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Tost urges Sainz to show 'loyalty' to Red Bull after 2018 comments

7 July 2017
Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost left "confused" by Carlos Sainz Jr.'s comment that staying with the team in 2018 is "unlikely".
Tost urges Sainz to show 'loyalty' to Red Bull after 2018 comments
F1 Austrian GP: Tost urges Sainz to show 'loyalty' to Red Bull after 2018 comments
Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost has urged Carlos Sainz Jr. to show loyalty to Red Bull after claiming on Thursday that he could look outside of the energy drink giant's racing programme for a seat in 2018.

Sainz is currently in his third year in F1 with Toro Rosso, but said a fourth was unlikely as he pushed to move up the grid, ideally with Red Bull's senior squad.

Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner said earlier in the day that Sainz would be racing for Toro Rosso next year, claiming the Spaniard remained under contract with the brand.

Speaking in Friday's FIA press conference, Tost echoed Horner's thoughts, saying he was "confused" by Sainz's comments.

"It is not a decision from Carlos Sainz. He has a Red Bull contract, and Red Bull decides what he will do in the future," Sainz said.

"I'm a little bit confused about this discussion at this stage of the year because Red Bull has paid and financed the complete career of Carlos Sainz. They paid his Formula BMW season, Formula Renault, then Formula 3, GP3, 3.5 World Series, three years in Formula 1.

"Why should Red Bull give him away now to any other opponent when they educated him to quite a high level?

"I think sometimes loyalty should always in Formula 1 play an important game, and once more, it's a decision of Red Bull."

When asked if Sainz spoke out of turn, Tost said: "I don't know, you must ask him. For me, he was quite normal yesterday when I talked to him."

Tagged as: FIA , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Christian Horner , Toro Rosso , Scuderia Toro Rosso , Franz Tost , Carlos Sainz Jr
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Detail of Ferrari garage
07.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017-Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 