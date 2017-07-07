Tost urges Sainz to show 'loyalty' to Red Bull after 2018 comments

Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 chief Franz Tost has urged Carlos Sainz Jr. to show loyalty to Red Bull after claiming on Thursday that he could look outside of the energy drink giant's racing programme for a seat in 2018.Sainz is currently in his third year in F1 with Toro Rosso, but said a fourth was unlikely as he pushed to move up the grid, ideally with Red Bull's senior squad.Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner said earlier in the day that Sainz would be racing for Toro Rosso next year, claiming the Spaniard remained under contract with the brand.Speaking in Friday's FIA press conference, Tost echoed Horner's thoughts, saying he was "confused" by Sainz's comments."It is not a decision from Carlos Sainz. He has a Red Bull contract, and Red Bull decides what he will do in the future," Sainz said."I'm a little bit confused about this discussion at this stage of the year because Red Bull has paid and financed the complete career of Carlos Sainz. They paid his Formula BMW season, Formula Renault, then Formula 3, GP3, 3.5 World Series, three years in Formula 1."Why should Red Bull give him away now to any other opponent when they educated him to quite a high level?"I think sometimes loyalty should always in Formula 1 play an important game, and once more, it's a decision of Red Bull."When asked if Sainz spoke out of turn, Tost said: "I don't know, you must ask him. For me, he was quite normal yesterday when I talked to him."