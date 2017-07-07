F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton predicts ‘exciting fight with Ferrari’ in Austria

7 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton says despite topping the Friday practice times at the Red Bull Ring he refuses to rule out the threat from Ferrari.
Lewis Hamilton says despite topping the Friday practice times at the Red Bull Ring and describing his Mercedes as 'fantastically fast' he is refusing to rule out the threat from Ferrari with only a slender advantage over Sebastian Vettel.

The Mercedes driver topped both sessions in Spielberg and set the fastest lap of the day with a 1m 05.483s to produce the standard to beat ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was briefly forced into the pits with a broken spark plug during FP2 but was still able to complete a full programme and settle on a positive set-up in his W08, but his day ended on a sour note when he was informed of a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

The three-time F1 world champion won't rule out an attack from Ferrari after taking less than two-tenths of an advantage over Vettel after FP2.

“It's been a really good Friday with no major headaches to complain about so far,” Hamilton said. “We had to swap out a spark plug during FP2, but the guys did a great job to turn the car around and we still managed to complete our programme. Most importantly, the car feels fantastically fast here.

“There's already a nice balance and it feels good out on track. This car is so quick in comparison to what we raced here last year. It's tricky, but a proper thrill to hook up a lap. The team is in good spirits and we're all up for another exciting fight with the Ferraris this weekend.”

Hamilton has placed extra importance on the next two races in Austria and Great Britain have marginally lost ground F1 world title rival Sebastian Vettel in Baku through the fallout of their controversial clash.

"From the last race I've been just training, keeping my head down, staying focused, staying quiet and making sure I came here feeling strong so that we can fight as these two weekends are very very important," he said. "I've lost points, particularly in the last race so I want to reverse that. These next two, it's an opportunity."

Hamilton is the only active driver on the F1 grid to win the Austrian Grand Prix since its comeback on to the race calendar in 2014, while Mercedes is hunting a fourth consecutive win at the circuit.

by Haydn Cobb

