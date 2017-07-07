Ricciardo hopes to 'hang in there' with Ferrari in Austria

Daniel Ricciardo hopes that Red Bull can continue its form from Friday's Formula 1 practice running in Austria throughout the rest of the weekend and stay in the fight for a podium finish on home soil.Ricciardo arrived at the Red Bull Ring off the back of his first win of the year in Baku two weeks ago, but with Mercedes and Ferrari set to resume normal service at the head of the pack, a repeat result seems unlikely.Ricciardo finished fifth in FP2, less than four-tenths of a second behind pace-setter Lewis Hamilton, and hopes that Red Bull can hang on to Ferrari's coattails through to qualifying on Saturday."We look close," Ricciardo said. "I expect the normal situation with Mercedes, they will have a bit more for qualifying, but hopefully Ferrari don't have too much more and we can try be in that battle."We are between Seb and Raikkonen at the moment, so hopefully we will hang in there."Despite not completing his programme as planned in FP2, Ricciardo was satisfied with his Friday performance, particularly with the close-knit order at the top."A pretty good day, we did most things, we could not get a full long run at the end, we had a couple of issues," Ricciardo said."But otherwise we seem relatively competitive for what it is. The top 5 cars are within four tenths or something, so I would hope that would stay for qualifying then it would be a pretty exciting show for the weekend."When asked about the issues at the end of FP2, Ricciardo said it was "with the MGU-H" before adding: "I still don't understand what that stands for, but I know it was the MGU-H."