F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Wolff doubts Hamilton or Vettel will dwell on Baku clash

7 July 2017
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff doubts title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will dwell on their clash in Baku two weeks ago, saying they will "move on".
Wolff doubts Hamilton or Vettel will dwell on Baku clash
F1 Austrian GP: Wolff doubts Hamilton or Vettel will dwell on Baku clash
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff doubts drivers' title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will dwell on their clash in Baku two weeks ago, sharing a mutual respect for one another that will continue despite the spat.

Hamilton and Vettel came to blows after making contact behind the safety car in Baku, souring what had previously been a cordial partnership.

The FIA opted to take no further action following the incident in Baku, with both drivers stating their desire to move on and put the clash behind them ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Wolff - Hamilton's F1 team boss - echoed these thoughts, believing they will remain great rivals on-track while still sharing respect for one another.

"I think they closed it yesterday. It is a matter of the two of them," Wolff said.

"They race each other, great drivers, and Sebastian clarified it all. So I think there's nothing more to comment on the topic.

"I think that the two have a mutual respect for each other. This is how the year started and it is clear that when you have such an intense rivalry for race victories and championships, it's going to have ups and downs. The longer it goes, the more intense it becomes.

"They both wouldn't be multiple world champions if there would be great weaknesses, so me from the outside, I don't think that the event is going to stay in the drivers' mind beyond this weekend. They move on."

Wolff did acknowledge that the clash had been good for F1's audience, creating interest in the sparking of Hamilton and Vettel's rivalry.

"You can see that in the audiences, live audiences and TV audiences developing in a positive way," Wolff said.

"I think the Vettel-Hamilton rivalry for the world championship as it looks at the moment definitely contributes."

Tagged as: FIA , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Austrian Grand Prix , toto wolff , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
06.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Detail of Ferrari garage
07.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017-Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 