Wolff doubts Hamilton or Vettel will dwell on Baku clash

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff doubts drivers' title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will dwell on their clash in Baku two weeks ago, sharing a mutual respect for one another that will continue despite the spat.Hamilton and Vettel came to blows after making contact behind the safety car in Baku, souring what had previously been a cordial partnership.The FIA opted to take no further action following the incident in Baku, with both drivers stating their desire to move on and put the clash behind them ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.Wolff - Hamilton's F1 team boss - echoed these thoughts, believing they will remain great rivals on-track while still sharing respect for one another."I think they closed it yesterday. It is a matter of the two of them," Wolff said."They race each other, great drivers, and Sebastian clarified it all. So I think there's nothing more to comment on the topic."I think that the two have a mutual respect for each other. This is how the year started and it is clear that when you have such an intense rivalry for race victories and championships, it's going to have ups and downs. The longer it goes, the more intense it becomes."They both wouldn't be multiple world champions if there would be great weaknesses, so me from the outside, I don't think that the event is going to stay in the drivers' mind beyond this weekend. They move on."Wolff did acknowledge that the clash had been good for F1's audience, creating interest in the sparking of Hamilton and Vettel's rivalry."You can see that in the audiences, live audiences and TV audiences developing in a positive way," Wolff said."I think the Vettel-Hamilton rivalry for the world championship as it looks at the moment definitely contributes."