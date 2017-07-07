F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Raikkonen focuses on Ferrari adjustments

7 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen has described his Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring as 'not great but not too bad either'.
Kimi Raikkonen has described his Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring as 'not great but not too bad either' as he outlines key areas for Ferrari to improve ahead of qualifying and the race.

The Ferrari driver ended Friday practice sixth on the FP2 timesheet but almost three-tenths of nearest rival Daniel Ricciardo in fifth as the Finnish driver conceded his pace over one lap was not in line with the top three teams.

But Raikkonen is confident with set-up tweaks and better preparation of the tyres he can closes the deficit ahead of qualifying in Spielberg tomorrow.

“The performance could have been a bit more straightforward and a bit better, but it's Friday,” Raikkonen said. “We will try things and try to learn and we have some work to do for tomorrow. It's quite okay.

“I don't think it's too difficult with the tyres, as long as we do the normal things and I think it's a very similar story with any other race.

“We struggled a bit today with some things, so I think we should more or less know what it is. We should be able to fix it pretty easily for tomorrow, but it was one of the Fridays that was not great but it was not too bad either.”

