F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Sauber in talks with 'several candidates' for team principal role

7 July 2017
Sauber's Beat Zehnder says talks are ongoing with 'several candidates' over the vacant team principal role following Monisha Kaltenborn's exit.
Sauber in talks with 'several candidates' for team principal role
F1 Austrian GP: Sauber in talks with 'several candidates' for team principal role
Sauber remains in talks worth "several candidates" over the vacant team principal role following Monisha Kaltenborn's exit two weeks ago.

Kaltenborn left the team after 17 years ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix over an alleged difference in opinion in the future direction of Sauber with its owners and chairman Pascal Picci.

Sauber was jointly run by team manager Beat Zehnder and technical director Jörg Zander in Baku, with the same structure remaining in Austria as talks continue with potential replacements for Kaltenborn.

When asked for an update on when a decision would be made, Zehnder said: "I cannot tell you, because we are still in talks with several candidates.

"As soon as we have something to announce, we will. It's only two weeks since Monisha was not with us anymore. Still everything is under control.

"It's not a big deal for the moment. There is not an immediate decision that has to be taken."

Zehnder was, howeve, confident that Sauber's planning for 2018 would not be affected by the delay in appointing a replacement.

"If we haven't got a team principal for the next half of the year then it might be a problem," Zehnder said.

"But for the moment, everything is running, everything is in order."


Tagged as: Sauber , Monisha Kaltenborn , Beat Zehnder , Azerbaijan , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 