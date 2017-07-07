F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Alonso: McLaren-Honda should score points in every race now

7 July 2017
Fernando Alonso feels McLaren-Honda's recent progress means the team can focus on breaking into the top ten in every race in 2017.
Alonso: McLaren-Honda should score points in every race now
F1 Austrian GP: Alonso: McLaren-Honda should score points in every race now
Click here for full Austrian Grand Prix FP2 results

Fernando Alonso feels McLaren-Honda's recent progress means the team can focus on breaking into the top ten in every race for the rest of the season as it aims to recover from its disastrous start to 2017.

The Spanish driver and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne ran the official roll out of the 'Spec 3' updated power unit from Honda during Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring, having run a previous trial during Friday's track action in Baku, which along with chassis upgrades saw Alonso rise to eighth on the timesheet with a best effort of 1m 06.732s.

Alonso says a full evaluation of Honda's power unit update will be run overnight and ahead of FP3 but feels the progress made overall has raised its targets for points in every race remaining in 2017, despite having only taken its first points of the season in Baku last time out.

“It went more or less well,” Alonso said. “We sort of completed the programme we had for today, even though we lost time at the start of FP1 with a problem and then in FP2 we damaged the floor on one of the kerbs, so that also cost us a few minutes. “We gathered useful information, so now we try to analyse everything we gathered and let's see what we can do tomorrow.

“After retiring from the points in China, in Bahrain too, in Barcelona we were 7th in qualifying and in Monaco both McLaren made it to Q3 we then went to tracks that were not favourable to us, like Montreal and Baku with its 2.5km straight.

“Now back to a normal track this is more or less where we should be and scoring points in every race from now on should be a normal target.”

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Red Bull Racing , Fernando Alonso , Monaco , Austrian Grand Prix , Stoffel Vandoorne , Baku
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 and Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 and Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32 out of the track

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 