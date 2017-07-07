Alonso: McLaren-Honda should score points in every race now

Fernando Alonso feels McLaren-Honda's recent progress means the team can focus on breaking into the top ten in every race for the rest of the season as it aims to recover from its disastrous start to 2017.The Spanish driver and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne ran the official roll out of the 'Spec 3' updated power unit from Honda during Friday practice at the Red Bull Ring, having run a previous trial during Friday's track action in Baku, which along with chassis upgrades saw Alonso rise to eighth on the timesheet with a best effort of 1m 06.732s.Alonso says a full evaluation of Honda's power unit update will be run overnight and ahead of FP3 but feels the progress made overall has raised its targets for points in every race remaining in 2017, despite having only taken its first points of the season in Baku last time out.“It went more or less well,” Alonso said. “We sort of completed the programme we had for today, even though we lost time at the start of FP1 with a problem and then in FP2 we damaged the floor on one of the kerbs, so that also cost us a few minutes. “We gathered useful information, so now we try to analyse everything we gathered and let's see what we can do tomorrow.“After retiring from the points in China, in Bahrain too, in Barcelona we were 7th in qualifying and in Monaco both McLaren made it to Q3 we then went to tracks that were not favourable to us, like Montreal and Baku with its 2.5km straight.“Now back to a normal track this is more or less where we should be and scoring points in every race from now on should be a normal target.”