Hamilton gets five-place grid penalty in Austria for gearbox change

Lewis Hamilton has been hit with a five-place grid penalty for this weekend's Formula 1 race in Austria after Mercedes was forced to change the gearbox on his W08 car following the last race in Azerbaijan.
A report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer confirmed following practice in Austria that Mercedes had changed the gearbox on Hamilton's car before the part had completed the six events required.
"The above driver did finish the last race in Baku and this gearbox change was before the six consecutive Events expired," the document from the FIA reads.
"As this is not in compliance with Article 23.5a of the 2017 Formula One Sporting Regulations, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.
"The team informed the technical delegate about the gearbox change on Tuesday 4th July 2017, at 11:29 hours."