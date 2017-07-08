Hamilton: I want to win F1 world title the right way

Lewis Hamilton has sent a message to Formula 1 world title rival Sebastian Vettel by stating he wants to win the championship 'the right way' after their controversial clash during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.The Mercedes driver says he's comments and standpoint remain unchanged from his initial post-race reaction in Baku when he labelled Vettel 'a disgrace' and a poor example to young drivers.After the German driver avoided any further punishments on top of his 10-second stop and go penalty during the race in Baku after an FIA investigation last week, Hamilton is keen to move on from the incident but says he won't change his tactics from the fallout of the Baku clash.“Everything I have done so far has worked so I don't feel like I need to change how much I attack or how much I defend, I think I will continue to drive hard as I always have since I was young,” Hamilton said. “I have said from the beginning I want to win this championship the right way so that's the plan.“I don't think we will see any more touching. I made it clear that I don't want that to happen. I plan to have a clean race, a clean, hard but fair race.”Hamilton trails Vettel by 14 points in the F1 world championship standings heading into the Austrian Grand Prix but is expecting a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change.