F1 Austrian GP: Vettel not concerned about penalty points hurting championship

8 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel is just three F1 penalty points away from a race ban, but the German does not think it will impact his championship bid.
Sebastian Vettel is not concerned about his penalty points total affecting his Formula 1 championship bid in 2017 despite being just one major incident away from a race ban.

Vettel was hit with three penalty points for hitting Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car in Baku two weeks ago, taking his 12 month total to nine. Drivers who pick up 12 in the space of a year are required to serve a one-race ban.

Speaking to the official F1 website, Vettel said that while he is not proud of his penalty points record, he will not be changing his on-track approach and back off for fear of being forced to miss a race.

"Certainly it is not a record I am proud of," Vettel said. "I think we all have some points and I happen to be the one with the most. I am for sure not planning to get any more of these points.

"Of course I will learn from this and make sure it will not happen again. Should I be in a situation like this again I will certainly hold myself back. I am for sure not going into a race planning to screw-up.

"I am planning a very 'normal' race on Sunday, by squeezing out anything that is possible without catching the interest of the stewards!

"Also I think that if you ask people if something like this has happened to them in their life before, and someone tells you no, then I am not sure if I would believe this."


