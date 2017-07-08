Alonso undergoes engine change in Austria, avoids penalty

Fernando Alonso has undergone an engine change ahead of final Formula 1 practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after Honda detected a problem following FP2.
Honda have struggled with a number of power unit problems throughout 2017, lacking both reliability and performance, but appeared to make a step with its 'Spec 3' ICE update for Austria.
However, Alonso has been forced to move back to the 'Spec 2' engine after an MGU-H problem was found by Honda overnight, with old parts being used.
"Last night we detected an issue with Fernando's MGU-H," a spokesperson from Honda confirmed.
"We have changed his PU All newly fitted components have been used during previous grands prix so there will be no penalties. The ICE will be Spec 2 from day two in Azerbaijan."