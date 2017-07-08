F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Alonso undergoes engine change in Austria, avoids penalty

8 July 2017
A change in engine for Alonso in Austria ahead of FP3 after Honda detects an issue with his MGU-H, with no penalty being triggered.
Alonso undergoes engine change in Austria, avoids penalty
F1 Austrian GP: Alonso undergoes engine change in Austria, avoids penalty
Fernando Alonso has undergone an engine change ahead of final Formula 1 practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday after Honda detected a problem following FP2.

Honda have struggled with a number of power unit problems throughout 2017, lacking both reliability and performance, but appeared to make a step with its 'Spec 3' ICE update for Austria.

However, Alonso has been forced to move back to the 'Spec 2' engine after an MGU-H problem was found by Honda overnight, with old parts being used.

"Last night we detected an issue with Fernando's MGU-H," a spokesperson from Honda confirmed.

"We have changed his PU All newly fitted components have been used during previous grands prix so there will be no penalties. The ICE will be Spec 2 from day two in Azerbaijan."


Tagged as: Formula 1 , Fernando Alonso , Austrian Grand Prix , Azerbaijan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren Honda MCL32
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Detail of Ferrari garage
07.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017-Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


someone

July 08, 2017 10:42 AM

valsp: Shortest possible top ten finish ever You have to feel sorry for him Time for a new team
Given how much he is payed and how damn smart he pretended to be when changing from Ferrari to McLaren in order to - ugh - finally win the WDC, I can't feel sorry for him...


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 