F1 Austrian GP: Vettel tops final Austria practice, Hamilton hits trouble

8 July 2017
Vettel bounces back from Friday's struggles to hit the top of the timesheets for Ferrari in final practice in Austria.
Sebastian Vettel closed out practice for the Austrian Grand Prix at the top of the timesheets as Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton hit trouble during the final stages of the session.

Hamilton entered final practice already on the back foot after being hit with a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, meaning he will start Sunday's race from no higher than sixth on the grid.

The Briton led much of FP3 before Vettel improved his time on the ultra-soft tyre late on, posting a best lap of 1:05.092 to finish 0.269 seconds clear of Hamilton at the top.

Hamilton headed out with 10 minutes remaining to try and improve his time, but appeared to suffer a brake issue when slowing for Turn 3 on a flying lap.

Black smoke spewed out of Hamilton's right-front wheel under braking, causing Hamilton to go straight on before nursing his car back to the pits. Mercedes is currently investigating the issue.

Valtteri Bottas followed close behind Hamilton in third place, a further 0.154 seconds off the pace, while Kimi Raikkonen completed a Mercedes-Ferrari sweep of the top four.

Max Verstappen led Red Bull's charge in P5, finishing almost seven-tenths of a second off Vettel at the top. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo followed a tenth behind in P6.

Haas enjoyed a strong FP3 at the Red Bull Ring as both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean reached the top 10, finishing P7 and P8 respectively, with Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat slotting following for Toro Rosso in ninth place.

Kvyat's team-mate, Carlos Sainz Jr., had the only major incident through final practice, stopping after just three minutes with an apparent engine issue. The Spaniard was able to get back out on-track later in FP3, eventually rounding out the top 10.


