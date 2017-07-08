F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: FIA reveals 'Shield' device ahead of F1 Silverstone test

8 July 2017
The FIA has published the first image of the new cockpit protection device 'Shield' which will be tested by Ferrari at Silverstone.
F1 Austrian GP: FIA reveals ‘Shield' device ahead of F1 Silverstone test
The FIA has published the first image of the new cockpit protection device 'Shield' which will be tested by Ferrari at Silverstone during FP1 for the British Grand Prix.

Discussions and testing on new cockpit protectors have intensified over the past two years as the FIA looks to introduce a new safety device for Formula 1 cars, with the 'Halo' and 'Aeroscreen' both trialled without success.

The new 'Shield' design is set to make its public debut during FP1 at Silverstone when Ferrari will test it for visibility and get initial feedback from the drivers.

The new safety device is expected to run further tests on other teams during the free practice sessions at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

The device is aimed to “provide significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver."

FIA, Shield safety protection device, F1 [Credit: FIA]
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, grandstands
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, grandstands
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

