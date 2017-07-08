F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Bottas ready for 'good fight' against Ferrari from Austria pole

8 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas isn't getting ahead of himself after scoring his second F1 pole, and is braced a "good fight" against Sebastian Vettel at the front of the grid.
Valtteri Bottas is preparing himself for a "good fight" against Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen on raceday in Austria after securing his second Formula 1 pole in Saturday's qualifying session.

Bottas edged out Vettel by just 0.042 seconds to bag his second F1 pole, his first having come earlier this year in Bahrain, but felt there was more time on the table.

"It feels good," Bottas said, reflecting on the session. "I enjoyed it today driving in front of this crowd so thanks for the support.

"I enjoyed it today as the car was getting better and better. It was a decent lap in the end but not quite perfect but it was good enough."

The margins between Mercedes and Ferrari have been tight all weekend long, and Bottas expects that to continue through the race on Sunday as he leads the German marque's charge after Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.

"It should be a good fight tomorrow, the target is not less than winning for us," Bottas said.

"Lewis has a good race ahead with a lot of time ahead to come back to get points for the team."


