Vettel content with front row, ‘not quick enough’ for pole

Sebastian Vettel says he's relishing taking the fight to pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas after missing out on the Austrian Grand Prix pole position by just 0.042s as he also looks to take full advantage of Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.The Formula 1 world championship leader will start from second on the grid at the Red Bull Ring after narrowly missing out to Bottas on the opening Q3 hot lap runs and was denied a response on the second run as Romain Grosjean's Haas stopped on track which called out the yellow flags for the closing minutes of the session.Despite being happy with his qualifying lap, Vettel admits Ferrari were 'not quick enough' compared to Bottas but feels he can execute an uncompromised charge for victory in Austria from the front row.“Not quick enough but I am still very happy and the car was very good,” Vettel said. “I was hoping for a last run but it was a bit of an anti-climax with the yellow flags. I'm happy.“I was very happy with the lap but in all fairness what goes around comes around. I think I have been on the lucky side a couple of times, especially against Valtteri, with tight gaps. So I think the 0.04s today is quite tight, the story continues between us two. Well done obviously to him. He said that he still had a bit of margin, I was pretty happy with my lap to be honest.“Maybe there was a sniff in the last corner but it's a short track, not easy to get everything right so overall I was pretty happy.“It is a great track but it is a shame it's a bit short of a track but really enjoy it with the high speed corners. The car is very phenomenal. I'm looking forward to tomorrow it should be a good race.“It's a long race and there are a lot of things that can happen. We have to look after ourselves and do our own race as it will be tough race against Valtteri who has been good with a quick pace. I think it should be a good race.”Vettel out-qualified main F1 world title rival Hamilton who claimed third in Q3 but with his five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change he will start from eighth in Spielberg.