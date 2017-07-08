F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton ready for fightback from P8 on Austria grid

8 July 2017
Lewis Hamilton was left content with P3 on the grid in Austrian GP qualifying, but will drop to eighth for the start thanks to his grid penalty.
Hamilton ready for fightback from P8 on Austria grid
F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton ready for fightback from P8 on Austria grid
Click here for full Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Lewis Hamilton hopes that his tyre life advantage in the early part of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix can help him fight back from a grid penalty and battle Formula 1 title rival Sebastian Vettel on-track in Spielberg.

Hamilton took third place in Austria qualifying behind Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Vettel, meaning he will drop to eighth after his grid penalty.

Mercedes was forced to change the gearbox on Hamilton's car following the last race in Azerbaijan, triggering a five-place grid penalty.

Hamilton was full of praise for his rivals in Q3 after finishing two-tenths off the pole time, leaving him content with third on the grid.

“Firstly congratulations to Valtteri, he did a fantastic job and has been driving well all weekend," Hamilton said.

"Obviously Sebastian is very quick this weekend so I'm happy to be third. Of course I would loved to have improved my lap but just wasn't to be today.�

Hamilton managed to get through Q2 on the super-soft tyre, with his other rivals on ultra-softs, meaning he will be able to go longer into the race before pitting despite having a pace disadvantage.

"I'll do the best job I can," Hamilton said. "I obviously want to try and get up there and get a one-two with Valtteri so I'll do the best job I can to get further up.

"I have the super-soft tomorrow but I think it's generally a slower tyre than they are on but can maybe go longer. We will see."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Valtteri Bottas , Austrian Grand Prix , Azerbaijan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, grandstands
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, grandstands
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 