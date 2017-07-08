F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Traffic disrupts Raikkonen’s rhythm

8 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen says there were three separate occasions when traffic disrupted his qualifying but was satisfied with a promoted third place.
Kimi Raikkonen says there were three separate occasions when traffic disrupted his qualifying at the Red Bull Ring but was still satisfied to secure a promoted third place on the grid.

The Ferrari driver was held up on his second quick lap in Q1 by Renault's Jolyon Palmer which forced the Finnish driver into an extra run on an additional set of ultra-soft tyres which required a reshuffle in strategy during qualifying.

Raikkonen says traffic between turn 8 and 9 once again slowed his flying lap on the opening run in Q3 leaving him half a second off of team-mate Sebastian Vettel's comparative lap time.

Aiming to make amends on his second and final run, the Finnish driver was denied his shot by Romain Grosjean's stopped Haas but with all the Q3 contenders unable to improve he stayed fourth in qualifying and third on the grid due to Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.

“I think it was on my second lap, it was an okay lap but obviously on the last corner he [Palmer] slowed down. I don't know whatever happened but I also had to slow down a lot and then we had to use another set of tyres, which was not the plan. Obviously that was not ideal.

“Then in Q2 everything was okay, even if we had to change the plan a little bit and then in Q3 it was not too bad, apart from there were some cars in the last sector, between Turns 8 and 9, and that didn't help.

“Then on the second lap there were yellow flags and we couldn't finish it. It was not ideal but yesterday we had a tricky day, and in qualifying I think the car was pretty okay.

“It was getting better all the time, so considering how bad or how difficult � depends on how you want to look at it � the car was yesterday, we're going to start third tomorrow, so that's at least something good, it could have been an awful lot worse.�

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Kimi Raikkonen , Haas , Austrian Grand Prix
