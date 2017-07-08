Alonso 'happy' with P12 in Austria qualifying, met expectations

Fernando Alonso was happy with McLaren's performance through Formula 1 qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix despite failing to reach Q3, finishing the session 12th.Alonso was forced into an engine change ahead of qualifying after a problem emerged on his upgraded Honda power unit, prompting McLaren to revert to the parts used in Azerbaijan two weeks ago.Alonso took P12 in Q2, missing out on a place in the top 10 shootout by just 0.05 seconds, but the Spaniard remained content with his display."I got a very good feeling in qualifying, all laps in qualifying were very good and we got the maximum out of the car. For sure there was nothing else to get out of it, so I got a really good feeling both in terms of the team preparation and the way I drove today," Alonso said."Last night the team told me there was a problem and the Spec 3 engine was broken, so we returned to the engine we used in Baku, so that's why I say this qualifying was one of the best ones of the year."I know I say this all the time but it's the truth and I'm really happy how things are going for me, from a personal point of view."Alonso was given a scare towards the end of Q1 when he suffered a loss of power on his Honda power unit, but the problem was quickly resolved."In Q1 we had an issue with fuel pressure on the second run in Q1, so there was a bit of a panic, but we changed a few things with the settings in the steering wheel and everything went back to normal," Alonso said."We ended up in the group we expected to be in, between 8th and 12th is where we have to be. If in Baku we managed to get a few points starting last, let's see what we can achieve starting 12th, but it's going to be a tough race."Now we are touching Q3 in normal circumstances, so that's a positive note. But we still need to improve the reliability and we hope to see some more signs in the next couple of weeks."Starting P12 we are already very close to the points, so with a good start or good strategy and we're already in the points. That's the target."