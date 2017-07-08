F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen: Qualifying off forced by 'painful' speed deficit

8 July 2017
Max Verstappen says pushing his Red Bull to find extra tenths of a second forced his spin off during qualifying but isn't downbeat.
Max Verstappen says pushing his Red Bull to find extra tenths of a second forced his spin off during qualifying but isn't downbeat after being out-qualified by team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

The Dutch driver had out-performed his Red Bull team-mate for the past four qualifying sessions and despite maximising his tyre strategy to get three runs in Q3 rather than two, mistakes in every run saw him qualify an underwhelming sixth, but boosted to fifth with Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.

Verstappen says his dramatic spin off at turn seven in which he narrowly avoided clattering the inside barriers was sparked by getting on the power slightly too early in the hunt for a lap time gain with an underperforming power unit against its Mercedes and Ferrari rivals.

“It was difficult to get a good line so I was trying different lines, and actually in Q3 it got even more tricky. So my first run, that was a problem in which I lost time. Then my second run I clipped the inside kerb in turn one so I was not very happy with myself. It's not that I'm upset.

“I went out again and turn one and three everything went well but there were yellow flags out of turn three so I couldn't get my DRS and lost 0.2s.

“I was only 0.1s off my lap time and I kept pushing through turn six so I thought this could be a good lap. But then in turn seven I went a bit too early on throttle and I lost the rear. Those things happen, normally with the yellow flags your lap is finished anyway."

Despite his qualifying mishap Verstappen still expects for Red Bull to be out of reach of the Mercedes and Ferrari cars in the race due to its 'painful' speed deficit as he hope for rain to level the playing field on the engine side.

“I think it's okay but we are too slow for the cars ahead," he said. “Even when we were too slow there were sometimes good results, for the team, so we'll see.

“If you looked at practice, we were 4kph slower on the straights, and in qualifying it's 12kph. It's very painful. So, in the wet I normally enjoy myself a bit more. This area is always a bit tricky with the weather."

The weather forecast points to a strong chance of rain either at the start or during the Austrian Grand Prix.

by Haydn Cobb

