F1 Austrian GP: Ricciardo pinpoints Red Bull weakness against rivals

8 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull's key area of weakness at its home track is not being able to carry as much corner speed.
Click here for full Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull's key area of weakness at its home track is not being able to carry as much corner speed before the speed deficit from its engine kicks in.

The Australian driver out-qualified his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen for the first time in five races for fourth on the grid in Spielberg and despite being just over one-tenth off of Kimi Raikkonen in the Ferrari Ricciardo is certain his team won't be able to catch its front-running rivals in a dry race in Austria.

Ricciardo says the key lap time deficit is coming from a lack of stability and rear grip from the Pirelli tyres which means he can't maintain top speeds into corners compared to Ferrari and Mercedes which is letting them escape as opposed to the slower sections where Red Bull has looked more competitive.

“It is rear grip. It is probably more the corner entry, I feel like they are able to just to carry more speed in and then get off the corner still with ease,” Ricciardo said. “I don't feel that we can carry the same entry speed as them into some corners. We are probably a still bit more vulnerable on the rear. But it certainly better than it was three months ago.

“If we had the pace we had yesterday then I don't think we've got anything for Mercedes and Ferrari, in those conditions, but I feel we've got a better car than yesterday from that point of view.

“We will still need to be very good on tyres and they would have to have some issues for us to be as quick as them tomorrow in the dry.”

by Haydn Cobb

