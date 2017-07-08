F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Mercedes has no plans for Bottas to back up Vettel

8 July 2017
Both Mercedes drivers has refused the idea of pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas trying to disrupt Sebastian Vettel to help Lewis Hamilton.
Both Mercedes drivers has refused the idea of pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas trying to disrupt the Ferrari drivers at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix in order to help out team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas claimed his second career pole position in Formula 1 by just 0.042s ahead of Sebastian Vettel with Hamilton qualifying third but the British driver will serve a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change and will start from eighth place.

With the F1 world title battle on a knife edge after the controversial Baku clash, the Mercedes drivers were asked whether they would try any tactics to slow the Ferrari pair in order to help Hamilton gain ground but both said it would risk the team's overall result.

“What I've seen on the pre-race strategy notes, that kind of plan is not on those notes so we need to focus on having a good start of the race and we need to win the race,” Bottas said. “Lewis can fight back from where he's starting.

“If you start playing games like that here it's quite tricky. If the car behind gets within the DRS zones and gets a good slipstream, it only needs one mistake and you can lose the win.”

Hamilton supported his team-mate's sentiments and supports his focus at winning the race in order to deny Ferrari maximum points at the Red Bull Ring as he targets a recovery drive.

“It makes no sense for Valtteri to slow down. That will not be the case,” Hamilton said. “It makes sense for him to push as hard as he can to win the race.”

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Valtteri Bottas , bottas , Austrian Grand Prix , Baku
