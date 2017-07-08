Todt warns ‘very severe’ actions if Vettel causes third clash

FIA President Jean Todt says if Sebastian Vettel causes another high profile incident he will be hit by 'very severe' consequences having escaped any major post-race punishments from his clash with Lewis Hamilton during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.Vettel bashed wheels with Hamilton behind the safety car during the Baku race after feeling the British driver deliberately brake-checked him and sparked an initial collision.The Ferrari driver was hit with a 10-second stop and go penalty during the race which Todt has since backed despite calling an FIA investigation into the incident. Vettel was cleared of any further major punishment after being summoned to Paris for the hearing but was given 'educational activities' to work with the FIA.It was the second major incident sparked by Vettel inside 12 months after he openly swore over the team radio at FIA race director Charlie Whiting and Max Verstappen in Mexico, which fuelled belief the German driver got off lightly for his Baku clash, but Todt has warned the governing body won't stand for a third high profile incident."Mexico was a completely different offence," Todt told. "We have seen Sebastian is not always able to control himself as much as he should - I used to run drivers and they are in a very tense situation - and I think you must try to interpret the situation well. This does not give them the right to do anything but you must try and understand it."It is very easy to make decisions behind a desk or to judge behind a desk. You must accept in life that human beings are emotional. This was a completely different matter but clearly Sebastian has had some very strong warnings."He was digesting the scene and the emotion was such that he did a big mistake. He slowly understood that he did a big mistake and at least he ensured me that it would never happen again."Time will tell if it ever happens again, but if it does, the consequences will be very severe."