F1 Austrian GP: Wehrlein set for pit lane start after turbo change

9 July 2017
Pascal Wehrlein will start Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix from the pit lane after a turbo change overnight on his Sauber.
Sauber Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein is set to start Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix from the pit lane after a turbo change after qualifying.

Wehrlein had been due to start last in Austria after qualifying 20th, only for Sauber to break parc ferme regulations in order to complete a turbo change on his C36 car.

The German driver confirmed the news on Twitter after qualifying, with his car also being spotted up on jacks in the garage in the aftermath of the session.

It was later confirmed Sauber has changed Wehrlein's turbocharger on his C36 and will duly start from the pit lane.



