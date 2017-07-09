Stroll expects better race pace despite Williams update struggles

Lance Stroll is hopeful that Williams can fight back from its worst qualifying display of the 2017 Formula 1 season in Austria on Sunday despite struggling to understand its new update package.Williams arrived in Austria with a visible raft of upgrades for the FW40 car, only to struggle throughout practice and qualifying, ultimately taking P17 and P18 on the grid.Stroll will start behind team-mate Felipe Massa, but the Canadian feels that Williams was stronger during long runs on high fuel during FP2 on Friday, giving him hope for the race."We just need more grip around here to compete with the other teams," Stroll said. "It just comes down to that. Whether that's getting the tyre working better, whether that's more aero, not sure, but we just can't be on the pace of the others so far here in the qualy runs."I wouldn't say that's the case in the long runs. In the long runs we looked much better yesterday, so I think we can still do something."I was expecting a difficult session. After yesterday, we knew it was going to be tricky if we didn't find anything massive. Jumping in the car [Saturday] morning, I didn't feel a huge difference. We're working on it."While Stroll feels the update has given Williams a boost in performance, he believes the low-grip, hilly nature of the Red Bull Ring in Austria has exposed the team's weaknesses, explaining its struggles."It's tough. I feel like it's helped a little bit, but simply not enough," Stroll said of the update package."It's helped a bit with stability, but we just need more grip, more downforce, whatever you want to call it, mechanical grip, getting the tyre to work, whatever it is, we just need more grip in high-speed corners, and even low-speed corners around here."It's very different to Baku with long straights, you stop, you turn, you're off again. Those kind of circuits I think we seem quite OK, but when there's elevation change and the car needs to roll over the elevation and very high-speed putting a lot of load on the car, we just can't cope with that."So I believe as a team we'll be able to figure it out, but for sure it was a tricky day, and not what we were hoping for."